Part of I-40 shut down as THP surrounds car on interstate

Part of I-40 in Fayette County is shut down due to police activity, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has all eastbound lanes of the interstate near exit 42 blocked. That’s close to Somerville.

Video shared with FOX13 from drivers stuck in traffic shows law enforcement surrounding a car. Those drivers said that authorities were yelling at a man named Frank to come out of that car with his hands up.

In the video, it appears that authorities are blocking westbound traffic on I-40 in the area as well.

The incident that led to the interstate closure happened around 6:30 p.m., according to THP.

The exit ramp and both shoulders of that section of the interstate are also closed, THP said.

An interactive map from the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows traffic backed up for miles.

FOX13 has a crew on the way to this scene and is working to find out more information about what led to this interstate closure.

This is a developing story. Check back often and tune into FOX13 News at 9 p.m. for updates.

