PART Act aims to deter theft of catalytic converters

Feb. 3—A recent wave of catalytic converter thefts has swept across Indiana, but police say Logansport has not been impacted like other areas that have been hit.

"If (catalytic converters) are being stolen, people aren't reporting it," Logansport Police Department Detective Brad Miller said.

Thefts have impacted many other communities across the country, however, and new legislation aims to help those communities and make catalytic converter theft more difficult.

A recent bill sponsored by Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) would require auto manufacturers to print Vehicle Identification Numbers directly onto new vehicles' catalytic converters.

The Preventing Auto Recycling Theft Act, also known as the PART Act, would also require the Department of Transportation to create a grant program to stamp VINs onto cars manufactured before the passage of the bill.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system and help control the vehicle's emissions. They are targeted because they contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three expensive and relatively scarce metals. Carfax said thieves can sell catalytic converters for anywhere between $25 and $1,400.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau shows that catalytic converter thefts rose steeply from 1,298 in 2018 to 14,433 in 2020. Thefts then shot up to more than 52,000 in 2021, according to Carfax.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, replacing it will come at a steep price. AutoZone estimates that drivers will pay anywhere from $200 to $2,500 for a new part, depending on the type of catalytic converter your vehicle uses.

"Part of the scare and frustration of catalytic converters is the fact that prices for replacements vary wildly," AutoZone said on its website.

Kokomo was hit particularly hard by a wave of catalytic converter thefts in early October last year. According to the Kokomo Tribune, police reported nearly 30 thefts in a three-day period.

"Thieves come up with ways to make and get money, and right now, this is the big thing across the country," Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon told the Kokomo Tribune in October. "Daytime, nighttime, it doesn't matter. Thieves know what they're doing. They get in and get out, and you might not even see them."

Catalytic converter thefts take, at most, a matter of minutes. With the right tools, thieves can quickly and easily remove the part from the underside of vehicles. However, some vehicles are more likely to be targeted than others.

Carfax reported that hybrid vehicles are particularly at-risk because they tend to have higher amounts of the metals thieves are looking for. Its website lists the most at-risk vehicles in the Midwest as 1985 to 2021 Ford F-Series, 2007 to 2017 Jeep Patriots, 2011 to 2017 Chrysler 200s, 2005 to 2021 Chevrolet Equinoxes, 2008 to 2014 Dodge Avengers, 1990 to 2022 Ford Econolines, 1997 to 2021 Honda CR-Vs, 1999 to 2019 Chevrolet Silverados, 1987 to 2019 Toyota Camrys, and 1989 to 2020 Honda Accords.

If you are worried about your catalytic converter being stolen, there are preventative steps you can take to deter thieves. The National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends parking vehicles in garages or secure areas that are lit and locked, installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device, and visiting a muffler shop to have your vehicle's VIN etched directly onto your catalytic converter so it can be identified.

If the PART Act becomes law, all new vehicles will have their VINs stamped onto the catalytic converter before they are ever purchased.

"Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise, often with severe financial consequences for vehicle owners," Baird wrote on Twitter. "It's time to close loopholes in current laws that makes it so difficult to punish these thieves, which is why I've re-introduced my bipartisan bill, the PART Act. I'm grateful to work across the aisle with my colleagues ...to deliver a common-sense solution to law enforcement officials across the country and Americans dealing with the financial impact of this crime."