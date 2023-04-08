Part of Beacon Hill Country Park closed to support wildlife

A section of a Leicestershire park has closed to the public to help support the conservation of a range of species.

Jewels Hill at Beacon Hill Country Park has previously been temporarily closed to help improve conservation of the heathland and wildlife.

Leicestershire County Council said the initiative had been a success and species of conservation concern had been spotted in the area.

It asked the public to continue supporting the scheme.

The hill was first closed off during the peak season in 2021.

250,000 visitors

The council said it was now restricting access until 1 August.

It said ecologists monitoring the area had seen the undisturbed grass and vegetation creating small micro-climates ideal for insects, birds, lizards and plant growth.

In 2022, experts said spotted flycatcher, ring ouzel and song thrush birds had been observed at Jewels Hill for the first time.

They said the birds had either red or amber conservation status which demonstrated the preservation plans were working well.

The park attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.

