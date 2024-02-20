Part of Bergen County superfund site removed from national EPA list. Details on the cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed a portion of the Universal Oil Products Superfund site in East Rutherford from its list of priority cleanup sites.

The delisted area, known as Area 2, spans 17 acres and has undergone extensive soil and groundwater cleanup to safeguard public health and the environment, according to EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia.

Formerly a chemical manufacturing plant, the site's transformation signifies a milestone in environmental remediation efforts. "EPA has successfully removed the threat of hazardous chemicals from the soil and groundwater in this portion of the site," Garcia said, noting the area's conversion into a bustling shopping center.

The Universal Oil Products Superfund site, situated near Route 17 and Paterson Plank Road, encompasses approximately 75 acres of marshes, tidal waterways, highways, and commercial properties. Over the years, operations by multiple companies led to contamination with substances like lead, PCBs, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, and volatile organic compounds.

Since its addition to the National Priorities List in 1983, both the EPA and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have spearheaded numerous cleanup initiatives. These efforts included soil excavation and off-site disposal, installation of protective covers, groundwater treatment, and the implementation of institutional controls to restrict contamination access.

The successful achievement of cleanup objectives in Area 2 has paved the way for its redevelopment into a thriving commercial hub, featuring a home improvement store and a restaurant.

EPA's proposal for the partial deletion of Area 2 from the NPL, initiated on Aug. 16, 2023, garnered no public objections during the comment period, which ended on Sept. 15, 2023.

The NPL, housing some of the nation's most severe contamination cases, sees sites or segments removed when further cleanup is deemed unnecessary for human and environmental protection. However, EPA pledges to conduct periodic reviews to ensure continued safety.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: East Rutherford NJ superfund site partly removed from EPA list