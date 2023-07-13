Part of body camera video of Saturday's fatal police shooting to be released

Columbus police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are expected to release body camera video Thursday from a shooting on Saturday night that left a 45-year-old man dead.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday during which parts of the body camera video from the incident will be released.

The entirety of the body camera video and the names of the officers and deputy involved are not expected to be released as police have cited Marsy's Law, a law that went into effect in April.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the man who was killed as Antwan Lindsey, 45, of the Southeast Side. One of Lindsey's sisters said he was a father of four who was in near daily communication with his family.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Lindsey's sister, Renatta, told The Dispatch on Wednesday that her brother had a respectful fear of police, making Saturday's shooting hard for his family to understand.

"He's never been the person to bring harm," Renatta Lindsey said. "I don't see him shooting at police."

Franklin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said Saturday a man approached a deputy who was working a special duty assignment at Walgreens, 3015 E. Livingston Ave., and said a man, now identified as Lindsey, was outside and had shot at him.

The deputy, who has not been identified, went outside and confronted Lindsey. Gilbert said Lindsey fired shots at the deputy and ran toward the Bexley Commons apartments.

Columbus police officers who heard the deputy's call for assistance responded to the scene, Deputy Chief Tim Myers said.

Authorities said the officers exchanged gunfire with Lindsey inside an apartment building at the complex on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue. Lindsey was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition but died about 20 minutes later.

An aerial view of the Walgreen's store on the southwest corner of East Livingston Avenue at South James Road where a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy was alerted to a man with a gun outside. The gunman, later identified as Antwan K. Lindsey, 45, ran into a nearby apartment building seen above on the northeast corner of the intersection, where law enforcement authorities say he was killed in a shootout with police

Columbus police are withholding the names of the officers involved, information that they traditionally have released in the past, citing Marsy's Law. Police did say the four officers involved had between two and 10 years of experience each and the deputy involved had 19 years experience with the sheriff's office.

Additional details could be released Thursday.

