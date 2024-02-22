Part of Crescent City Connection shut down amid NOPD homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department report that part of the Crescent City Connection has been shut down on Thursday, Feb. 22, as part of a homicide investigation.

The NOPD reported that a person was shot and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

According to the NOPD, “The exact location of the incident is under investigation.”

The CCC westbound from the St. Charles Avenue exit ramp is shut down at this time.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

