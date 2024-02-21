Part of downtown Galesburg building to be demolished after fire

A part of a building in downtown Galesburg will be demolished following a fire Monday morning.

City officials said the Galesburg Fire Department was called for reports of a fire at 149-151 E. Main St. around 10 a.m. Monday.

First responders encountered smoke and fire coming from the third story of the building, officials said.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and ultimately put it out. However, damages to the building are estimated at $160,000, according to officials.

Upon an assessment of the building following the fire, the City of Galesburg closed the nearby sidewalks and roadways as the structural integrity of the top floor was compromised by the fire.

At that time, the property owner and property management company made the decision to apply for an emergency demolition permit through the State of Illinois, in order to demolish the top level of the building for safety purposes.

Demolition was expected to begin Tuesday night.

For the safety of pedestrians and motorists, the city will continue to keep the nearby sidewalk and roadways closed while the work is underway.

Removal of the top level of the building is anticipated to resolve the structural integrity issues in order for the building to be further assessed.

The City of Galesburg Fire Department and Community Development Department will continue to collaborate with the private property owner of the downtown building to address the fire damage and provide assistance with evaluation of the building and next steps.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fire leads to demolition of third floor of downtown Galesburg building