Part of Eagle Road will be closed next week; drivers asked to use alternative routes

A part of Eagle Road will be closed next week because of construction, city spokesperson Dana Biberston said Friday.

Eagle Road will be closed between Aikens and State streets for one week, starting on Monday, Aug. 14, through Aug. 21, according to a news release from the city. City officials have asked northbound drivers to take Plaza Drive to Second Street and then back onto State Street as an alternative route through the intersection.

The closure might also affect commuters to Eagle Elementary and Eagle Hills Elementary schools because the school year begins on Thursday, Aug. 17, the release said. Anyone who is traveling to the elementary schools from south of Idaho 44 will need to use the alternative route.

The city in the release reminded drivers to allow for extra time because of the delay along with the increase in morning and afternoon traffic with the start of the school year.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience and cooperation during this Eagle Road closure,” the release said.