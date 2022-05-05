Part of Grandview Triangle in south Kansas City closed after one person shot from vehicle

A shooting Thursday morning closed down a Kansas City highway for about three hours, according to police.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 10:55 a.m. at the Grandview Triangle, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the department.

Drake said a car was stolen and driven northbound on Highway 71 from Red Bridge Road. A person chased the stolen vehicle onto the highway and shortly thereafter, a passenger in the stolen vehicle began to shoot. The person was hit and crashed the car into the center concrete divider, Drake said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

All lanes were closed from about 10:55 a.m. until about 2 p.m. at Interstate 49 and Interstate 470 , according to a social media post by KC Scout.

No information has been released about the suspect.

Drake said Thursday afternoon that the investigation remains ongoing.