Part of human skull found leads to investigation at Montgomery County solid waste station

Aug. 25—The discovery of possible human remains later determined to be a piece of a human skull resulted in an investigation at the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., officers from Moraine Police Department assisted Kettering police with an investigation involving possible human remains, according to Moraine police.

Preliminary information led to the search of the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station on Encrete Lane in Moraine.

The facility was closed for about four hours as investigators from multiple agencies searched for evidence in the debris.

Nothing was found, according to police.

The transfer station has reopened is operating with normal hours, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined the possible remains that prompted the search was a piece a human skull of an unknown gender, age and race, according to police.

It is not clear where the remains originated.

Moraine police believe the piece of the skull was found along the road on Encrete Lane, but are working with Kettering police to determine exactly where it was discovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Moraine police at 937-535-1166.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.