Part of human skull found leads to investigation at Montgomery County solid waste station

Kristen SpickerJen Balduf, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 25—The discovery of possible human remains later determined to be a piece of a human skull led to the Tuesday afternoon shutdown of the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station in Moraine.

Officers from the Moraine Police Division assisted the Kettering Police Department initiated an investigation around 2 p.m. involving possible human remains, Moraine police said.

Preliminary information led to the search of the solid waste transfer station on Encrete Lane. The facility was closed for about four hours as investigators from multiple agencies searched for evidence in the debris.

Nothing was found, according to police.

The transfer station has reopened and is operating as usual, according to a Montgomery County spokeswoman.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined the possible remains that prompted the search was a piece a human skull of an unknown gender, age and race, according to police.

It is not clear where the remains originated.

Moraine police believe the piece of the skull was found along the road on Encrete Lane, but are working with Kettering police to determine exactly where it was discovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Moraine police at 937-535-1166.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin found guilty of the same killing again

    A man who was pardoned on a state homicide conviction but then charged with murder in federal court over the same killing has been found guilty, again.

  • 12-year-old’s dad killed by security guard in fight as she shops, Texas sheriff says

    A security guard shot and killed a dad during a fight outside a Walgreens in Texas, officials said.

  • Shooting Involving Police Reported At Union Station

    A shooting involving police was reported at Union Station late Tuesday.

  • Florida prosecutors release video in murder case against 14-year-old accused of stabbing cheerleader 114 times

    Footage allegedly shows accused murderer walking with victim on night she was killed

  • R Kelly accuser says R&B singer tried to shift blame to her parents

    A lawyer for R. Kelly on Wednesday tried to undercut claims by a woman who accused the R&B singer of sexual abuse, showing her letters to family members where she accused her parents of selling her out. Attorney Deveraux Cannick asked the woman, known on the witness stand as Jane, to read letters where she said her parents had suggested she lie to Kelly about her age, and that they tried to benefit financially from her relationship with him. In an undated letter to her brother, Jane said her mother would "nag" her to take photos and videos of her and Kelly so she could blackmail him, and pushed her to dress provocatively for their first encounter in 2015 when she was 17.

  • Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate charged with raping, kidnapping woman

    Paul Tay, 58, was arrested after police allege he locked a woman inside his car, hit her with a pipe and sexually assaulted her at his house.

  • Caught in the Crossfire Over COVID's Origins

    In the early days of the pandemic, scientists reported a reassuring trait in the new coronavirus: It appeared to be very stable. The virus was not mutating very rapidly, making it an easier target for treatments and vaccines. At the time, the slow mutation rate struck one young scientist as odd. “That really made my ears perk up,” said Alina Chan, a postdoctoral fellow at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Chan wondered whether the new virus was somehow “pre-adapted” to thrive in h

  • U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

    The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against Roof, who argued that he was not competent to stand trial and represent himself and that the U.S. District Court where he was found guilty abused its discretion. “No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did,” the judges wrote in their opinion. In December 2016, a jury found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges for the mass shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in June 2015.

  • Pelosi reprimands Reps. Moulton and Meijer over trip to Kabul: "This is deadly serious"

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said that there was an "opportunity cost" associated with Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visiting Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan.Driving the news: "It's not just about them going to Afghanistan, but in going to the region, because there's a call on our resources diplomatically, politically, militarily in the region as well, so this is deadly serious," Pelosi said at a press briefing Wednes

  • Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters

    Ely is typically teeming this time of year with visitors heading out on or returning from excursions into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Several fires inside and just outside the country's most visited wilderness area led officials to close it last weekend, dealing a blow to those who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses that depend on them. “Usually, this time of the morning, we’re bustling — getting people on the water, loading canoes, getting them out to their entry points,” Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Company, told Minnesota Public Radio. “And as you can see looking around, it’s empty.”

  • This Texas Teen Beat a Murder Rap. Now She’s Wanted for Torching Couple.

    Houston Police DepartmentA young woman in Texas who beat murder charges last year in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with disabilities is now wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a couple’s suburban Houston home, dousing them with a liquid, and setting them ablaze.Authorities on Monday named Emma Presler, 19, as the prime suspect in the horrific Aug. 6 incident, which left 33-year-old Devin Graham dead and his wife, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, hospitalized with burns across

  • Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

    A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said. Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report. Mike Wakefield, the victim's uncle, t old the Miami Herald that Dustin Wakefield died protecting his young son.

  • Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

    Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before his wire fraud trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called Tabs, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial conference for

  • ‘I am (likely) the world’s most stupid person’: Former Microsoft and Amazon executive sentenced to 2 years for filing over $5 million in fake PPP loans

    A one-time executive at both Microsoft MSFT and Amazon has been sentenced to two years in prison for falsely filing for nearly $5.5 million in PPP loans for a group of startups that didn’t really exist, prosecutors said. Mukund Mohan, 48, of Clyde Hill, Washington, who describes himself on his website as an “investment literary coach,” pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and money laundering in the scheme in which he submitted eight applications for government loans to support his purported businesses. Five were ultimately approved and Mohan received $1.8 million.

  • Father shot and killed by guard over parking argument, officials say

    As the man's 12-year-old daughter shopped inside Walgreens, he was parked near the doors when the guard confronted him, deputies say.

  • LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

    The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.

  • Oklahoma attempted robber shot, killed by potential victim in movie theater parking lot: police

    Authorities say a couple was approached by the suspect late Monday night, at which point a man brandished a weapon and fired.

  • Florida dad charged with child abuse during school mask dispute

    The father, known for protesting Broward County Public Schools' mask mandate, has been charged with child abuse, authorities said.

  • Andrew Cuomo Denies Leaving His Dog Captain Behind in the Governor's Mansion

    "He is part of our family and that's the way it will always be," the departing New York governor insisted on Twitter

  • Rittenhouse lawyer: Defense donors none of state's business

    Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer. Following Rittenhouse's arrest, conservatives who portrayed him as an American patriot contributed millions of dollars to his legal defense fund and enabled him to post $2 million bail. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said he needed to make sure people in the potential juror pool in Rittenhouse's trial aren’t among those donors.