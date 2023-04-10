Part of I-84 closed south of Boise after Ada County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
Police closed part of Interstate 84 on Monday morning following a police shooting.

Idaho State Police alerted the public to the road closure at 3:37 a.m. on social media. The agency warned drivers that eastbound lanes on the interstate were blocked near milepost 59, according to an Idaho State Police Twitter post.

Hours later, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies were in “a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting” according to a tweet around 7 a.m. Traffic was being diverted near Eisenman Road, which is across from Micron Park, and drivers should avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr declined to provide the Idaho Statesman with further details on the shooting but said more information would be released in the future.

This is a developing story. The Statesman will continue to report on the shooting as new information becomes available.