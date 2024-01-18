Part of Lafourche Parish under boil water advisory following drop in water pressure

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Lafourche Parish water officials said the advisory will impact the Grand Bois community.

According to officials, the advisory was issued following a drop in water pressure due to freezing temperatures.

Water officials said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Residents in the impacted area are advised to boil their water for one full minute before using it to make ice, brush their teeth and prepare food.

