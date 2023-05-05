Part of lawsuit against Randolph sheriff dismissed

May 5—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A federal magistrate judge has thrown out much of a Moore County woman's lawsuit against the Randolph County Sheriff's Office but left standing a portion accusing three deputies of using excessive force when arresting her for a misdemeanor.

The lawsuit by Ka'lah Nicole Martin, which said that six Randolph County Sheriff's Department deputies roughed her up when she was pulled over for not having a license plate on her car, showed no official wrongdoing by Sheriff Greg Seabolt and failed to show that Martin's arrest was unlawful, Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld wrote in a ruling filed last week.

Auld also dismissed Martin's claim for denial of medical care "because she has presented no evidence of injury beyond a cut to her knee, and a scraped knee does not constitute a serious medical need."

"On the other hand, determining whether ... (three of the deputies) used reasonable or excessive force to arrest Plaintiff involves resolving genuine issues of material fact," Auld wrote.

Martin was driving north on Interstate 73 in a construction zone south of Asheboro about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019, when a deputy pulled behind her and turned on his flashing lights because her car did not have a license plate. Because it was a construction zone, she did not pull over until she was out of the zone.

When she did pull over, multiple deputies already had arrived and approached with guns drawn.

Martin said she had her hands raised — though Auld noted in his ruling that at least one deputy's report said she did not — and tried to tell the deputies that her car's front doors and windows did not work, but they smashed her driver's side window, pulled her out and threw her on the asphalt, the lawsuit says. She was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving without a license plate. The charges later were dismissed.

The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and North Carolina state law both allow warrantless arrests of those who commit misdemeanors in the presence of law enforcement officers, including driving without a license plate, Auld wrote.

"Plaintiff confuses an unlawful arrest with the unlawful use of force to effect that arrest," he wrote. "The means by which Defendants arrested Plaintiff may support a claim for excessive force, but do not bear relevance on the constitutionality of the underlying arrest."