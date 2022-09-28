‘Part of a Lifetime movie:’ Woman goes on the run in the middle of trial for abusing Cobb woman

A family says they were ready to see the woman they believe abused their elderly loved one taken away in handcuffs, but did not get that opportunity when she disappeared in the middle of her own trial.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the family of 86-year-old Pearl Conner who say they were looking forward to finally getting justice.

Sheliah Knight was standing trial for abusing Conner, but when the court broke for lunch on Tuesday, Knight never returned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I said I feel like I’m being a part of a Lifetime movie,” Conner’s daughter Lucile Blalock said.

The judge has since issued a warrant for Knight’s arrest.

“We were looking forward to this moment and she took that away from us,” Conner’s granddaughter Keecia Scott told Jones.

Despite Knight’s absence, the trial continued and the jury found her guilty of aggravated battery and elder abuse.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Knight was Conner’s caretaker back in 2019. They say Knight slammed Conner to the ground, breaking her hip.

“She didn’t just break it, but she shattered it. That’s how hard she pushed her,” granddaughter Sheri Blalock said.

The family says Knight was at the trial every day, but on Tuesday, they jury asked to see video of the attack again and get an explanation of the charges.

“I think that really was her light bulb moment. like I’m probably going to jail,” Sheri Blalock said.

Conner died six months after the attack. Police have not said her death was related to the attack.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I think she’s just a monster,” Scott said of Knight.

The family says Knight can run, but can’t hide forever.

“I want her to be found. I want her to be put away,” Lucile Blalock said.

Knight could face additional charges once she is found and arrested.

IN OTHER NEWS: