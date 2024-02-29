Part of Lovers Lane Road in Franklin, source of 'a lot of complaints,' to be reconstructed

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently signed a $9.8 million contract to reconstruct Highway 45 (Lovers Lane Road) from Rawson to College avenues in Franklin.

It's a stretch many motorists are familiar with ― and not in a good way.

“I know that this section of roadway has been getting a lot of complaints on the pavement condition for several years,” said Franklin City Engineer Glen Morrow. “This is essentially an extension of what was done in Hales Corners a few years ago.”

Preconstruction was completed in 2023 and roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday, March 4, and completed in fall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes will be worked on first, then northbound.

All traffic will be moved to the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes are reconstructed during spring and summer. During this work, the ramp to Rawson Avenue will be exit only.

Once southbound lanes are completed, traffic will occupy the new southbound roadway while the northbound lanes are reconstructed through summer and fall, weather permitting, according to the DOT website.

The DOT notes some side streets may also close to complete work on intersections, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Some businesses along the project include multiple car dealerships, KinderCare, Kwik Trip and the Garden Plaza Shopping Center.

The project includes reconstruction of the road, installation of new sidewalks and shoulders to accommodate bicycles, new storm sewer, a new detention pond, new pavement markings and a new traffic signal at Speedway Drive.

The City of Franklin is taking advantage of this opportunity to install water access for a small section of homes missed in previous water extension projects on the east side access road between South Phyllis Lane and West Herda Place, according to Morrow. The city is also doing some utility adjustment work with lighting, decorative concrete and more.

Future road reconstruction in the area includes Ryan Road and St. Martins Road (Highway 100) from 60th Street in 2025, Morrow said, with Lovers Lane Road from St. Martins to Rawson set to follow.

Visit projects.511wi.gov/45franklin for more information and project updates.

