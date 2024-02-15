Part of M1 near Barnsley shut after 'serious' crash

Part of the M1 in South Yorkshire has been closed following a serious one-vehicle crash, National Highways said.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed between Barnsley and Tankersley, junctions 36 and 37, following reports that a vehicle had left the road.

South Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the incident and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays to their journeys and to avoid the area if possible.

