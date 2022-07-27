Part of man’s ear cut off during knife attack at North Carolina home, police say

A man sliced off part of another man’s ear during a knife attack, according to North Carolina police.

Eric E. Griffin, 51, is accused of attacking the man with a knife at an Asheville home around 1:30 a.m. on July 27, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Asheville is about 250 miles west of Raleigh.

Police later found part of the victim’s ear inside the home, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a “severe laceration” to his right ear. Officers also brought the piece of his ear to the hospital, the release says.

Griffin was also treated at the hospital for injuries he got during the attack, police said.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of cocaine, police said.

Griffin’s bond was set at $1,500.

Detectives are investigating the assault. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application, by texting “TIP2APD” to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110, the release says.

