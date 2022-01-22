Successful MBA application essay

This Part of Your MBA Application Makes the Biggest Difference

The MBA application has a variety of components—from GPA and GMAT to essays and recommendation letters. But is there a “most important” aspect of your application?

Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, says that while there isn’t necessarily one component that is more important than another, aspects of your application that can speak to your story tend to make the biggest difference in admissions chances.

“It’s the essays, interviews, and recommendations that ultimately reveal the person beyond the paper,” Blackman writes. “Compelling essays, recommendations, and interviews can provide context for a low GMAT score or GPA. But the reverse is not true. Strong numbers will never make up for weak essays or a disorganized, negative recommendation.”

MBA ESSAYS ARE VERY IMPORTANT

MBA essays can make a huge impact in your admissions chances because strong essays provide the admissions committee with an opportunity to see who you really are.

“It’s where you write why an MBA makes sense as the next step of your career path,” Blackman writes. “Also, it’s how you differentiate yourself from everyone else who scored in the 700s on their GMAT. The essays are your opportunity to present your strengths and explain your weaknesses. They also go a long way toward convincing the adcomm that you have a lot to offer the program and that you belong in their class.”

AUTHENTICITY IS KEY

Convincing the admissions committee that you belong takes more than simply reiterating the traits of an “ideal applicant.” Experts say giving an authentic view of yourself is what differentiates a compelling essay from an ordinary one.

“I can’t emphasize this enough: do not write what you think admissions committee members want to read,” Erin Wand, a featured contributor at mba.com and vice president of marketing and operations for Personal MBA Coach, writes. “The qualities and experiences that make you unique are your greatest selling points. Each essay should paint a clear picture of who you are, what motivates you, and what you’re passionate about.”

At the end of the day, the MBA essay carries significant weight in your admissions chances because—in many ways—it’s one component of the application that levels the playing field for applicants.

“All candidates receive the same set of questions,” Blackman writes. “The same group of admissions members reviews those answers. This creates a level playing field that can simplify the review process.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, mba.com

MBA Hiring: Two Industries That Will Dominate 2022

The pandemic completely upended industries around the world. From the rise of remote work to the great resignation, job sectors are rapidly changing.

Experts at Study International recently highlighted the rise in tech and healthcare as major trends MBA grads should note for 2022.

DEMAND FOR MBA GRADS IN TECH COMPANIES

Tech is one industry that adapted well to the pandemic. In the last year, Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook reported a combined revenue of more than $1.2 trillion. Experts say that’s because the pandemic helped create an economy that’s largely benefited tech companies.

“That might seem obvious now, but it wasn’t necessarily a year ago,” Shira Ovide, a reporter for The New York Times, writes. “Americans’ love of home shopping became a safety necessity for some people. Families bought iPads and Macs as work and school went virtual. Any business that still had money to spend on marketing spent it on Google, Facebook or Amazon.”

And those tech companies are hungry for MBA talent.

“As the tech sector continues its rapid expansion and growing prominence in the global economy, tech company recruiters are placing increasing importance on hiring individuals with the strategic, interpersonal, and decision-making skills needed to effectively manage organizational growth and drive innovate thinking across departments,” according to mba.com. “These are the core skills graduate business education, and investing in these timeless skills can set you up for a long and successful career in the tech industry.”

A PROMISING FUTURE FOR MBA GRADS IN HEALTHCARE

The global health app market is projected to reach roughly $20 billion by 2026. It’s a space that will need MBA grads to strategically make a large impact. And B-schools are prepared for that.

Kent Hawryluk, a 2007 Kellogg graduate and co-founder, president, and CEO of MBX Biosciences, recently gifted $3M to start a new scholarship that will help solidify Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management as a leading B-school in the healthcare sector.

“Kellogg has a unique opportunity to be the number one business school in all facets of healthcare,” Hawryluk tells P&Q. “With Kellogg’s ideal location in the Chicago area, there is potential to nurture a pipeline of talent in biopharmaceuticals and support related entrepreneurship. We’re really breaking ground in this space.”

Sources: Study International, The New York Times, mba.com, Research and Markets, P&Q

Why Extracurriculars Matter. Plus, What to Do If You Don’t Have Any

Extracurriculars are an integral component of the MBA application. The non-academic activities can often help show admissions officers a more multidimensional view of who you are as a person.

The experts at Accepted recently discussed why extracurricular activities are important in an MBA application and what applicants can do if they don’t have any extracurriculars to list.

EXTRACURRICULARS CAN SPEAK VOLUMES

Having solid extracurriculars can demonstrate your well-roundedness to admissions officers.

“The schools already know that you work forty or fifty hours a week crunching numbers at the desk or designing marketing plans for product launches,” according to Accepted. “But if that’s really all they know about you, your MBA application can appear flat. When they learn that you ran a book recycling drive at a local school, or are working toward a black belt in Taekwondo, or helped direct a rebranding campaign for your church, they appreciate you in a more holistic way.”

Moreover, experts say, extracurriculars can help highlight a variety of management and leadership skills that are important indicators of your success in business school.

“These are valuable skills needed to earn the MBA, and can provide additional evidence of a student’s likelihood of success,” Nicole Cornell Sadowski, director of graduate programs at the York College of Pennsylvania’s Graham School of Business, tells US News. “Having a leadership role within extracurricular activities is a further plus, but not required to demonstrate impact.”

DON’T HAVE ANY EXTRACURRICULARS?

If you don’t have long-term extracurriculars that you can list currently, experts say it is possible to include last-minute activities.

“Pick something that interests you and start right away, even if it’s application season and any involvement you can claim will have been very recent and short-term,” according to Accepted. “It’s crucial that you don’t come off as a workaholic who has no time or interest in anything non-work related. Pick something you feel you can really get into.”

The impact of your involvement is a key aspect that admissions officers are looking for in extracurriculars. If you’re intent on showing solid impact in your application, you’ll likely want to delay your application to build your extracurricular involvement in the meantime.

“Also, consider that you may be waitlisted, change your mind and decide to push off your application to next year, or even be rejected and need to reapply,” according to Accepted. “In any of these cases, you’ll be glad that you started your extracurricular/volunteer experience as early as you did. What looked like a brief volunteer encounter during your first application effort now looks like an impressive long-term experience. By now your involvement has had a greater impact – on you and on others.”

Sources: Accepted, US News

