Part of a Miami condo just one block from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's pad collapsed early Thursday morning

A section of Champlain Towers South, a Miami Beach condominium just one block from where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are leasing a home, crumbled in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A condominium located one block south of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Miami home crumbled in the early hours of Thursday.

A video posted on Twitter showed the crumbled facade of Champlain Towers on 8777 Collins Avenue.

Trump and Kushner are renting a posh beachfront Miami pad located just 0.3 miles from the building collapse.

A Florida condo one block from where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's Miami pad crumbled in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Part of Champlain Towers South, located on Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, caved in just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Videos and images posted on Twitter showed rubble from the caved-in building, and fire department personnel swarming the area.

It is unclear if anyone is trapped in the building, however, a video from the scene showed people being rescued from the collapsed condo's balconies. Tweets from student reporter Eric Wasserman, who is at the scene, also noted that residents were still trapped in the portion of the building that had not collapsed, and that more than one person was injured, including a firefighter.

According to a tweet from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units are currently on-scene at what the department is calling a "partial building collapse." The Miami Beach police department also tweeted that multiple police and fire agencies across the Miami-Dade district are assisting the Miami-Dade fire department.

The real estate profile of Champlain Towers South indicates that it was built in 1981. There are 136 units on the 12-story property, which sells two and three-bedroom units that range from $590,000 to $915,000.

The site of the building collapse is located just minutes from the ultra-posh Arte Surfside, where Kushner and Trump are reportedly leasing a home. Insider's Katie Warren wrote that the couple signed on to rent a "large, unfurnished unit" for at least one year, just after purchasing a $32 million plot of land on a private island known as Miami's "Billionaire Bunker."

The area's fire and police departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider on whether anyone was hurt or injured in the building collapse.

This is not the first time Collins Avenue in Miami Beach has seen a building collapse. In 2018, CNN reported that an empty 13-story building at 5775 Collins Avenue due for demolition collapsed at an unscheduled time, critically injuring one person.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

