Part of Middletown may lose water Tuesday night as Route 299 improvement project continues

Middletown residents, don't be alarmed if your water temporarily stops working Tuesday night—it's just the latest phase of the Route 299 improvement project.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said it will be working on the water lines near North Catherine Street between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, and that any disruption to water in local homes and businesses will likely happen around midnight.

The water line work may be canceled due to inclement weather Tuesday night, according to DelDOT, but as of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service does not predict any rain or snow in the area.

Construction on the Route 299 improvement project began in June 2021 with the goals of expanding the road, updating traffic signals and intersections, and adding other infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation vehicles. The project is expected to be completed sometime this spring.

