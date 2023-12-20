Part of Mills River's ARP funds go to land preservation program

The Town of Mills River established a land preservation program designed to protect and preserve the Mills River community, according to a news release about the program discussed at last week's Mills River Town Council meeting.

Mills River Town Hall and Library.

Using a portion of Mills River’s American Rescue Plan funding, $500,000 has been set aside for these efforts, the release said. Following several recommendations adopted in the 2040 comprehensive plan, which focused on farmland preservation, Town Council established a land preservation committee in May, and it was chaired by Mayor Pro Tem Randy Austin.

More: Final Henderson County candidates list: 2 local activists file for 2024 election

The sole purpose of this group was to develop a voluntary program where the town can serve as a partner in the establishment of conservation easements within the town’s limits. While the program is available to many different land uses, the highest priority is preserving farmland.

“My hope with this program is that the Mills River we know and love today will be preservedfor future generations to come," Austin said in the release.

Austin has been a supporter of land conservation for several years, the release said. He has also served on the Town’s other advisory boards, including the Planning Board, Agricultural Advisory Board and the Parks, Trails & Recreation Committee.

More: Answer Man: Who handles dead animals on roadways in Western North Carolina?

“I would like to thank all of our committee members and the Mills River Town Council for theirefforts in developing this program," Austin said. "I am hopeful that with the Townadopting this program, it may encourage Henderson County to explore something similarwhich could be applied countywide.”

According to the release, also serving alongside Austin from the Town Council was Councilmember James Cantrell.

The Town Council said collectively in the release that it was thankful for the support and guidance of representatives from the North Carolina Farmland Preservation Program, Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy and the Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation office.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Mills River establishes land preservation program, thanks to ARP funds