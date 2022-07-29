Part of N.C. 7 shutdown near Ranlo for police activity involving person barricaded in home

A man barricaded inside his home in Ranlo drew a large police responce Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident shutdown part of N.C. 7 around 2 p.m.

A person barricaded inside a home drew a large SWAT response in Ranlo Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The massive, multi-agency law enforcement presence shut down part of a N.C. 7 in Ranlo around 2 p.m.

According to Gaston County EMS, someone had barricaded themselves inside a home and a SWAT negotiator was at the scene to help get them to leave.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead dozens of police and sheriff’s vehicles that were blocking N.C. 7 near East Street. Several officers could be seen wearing vests.

