Part of northwest Oklahoma City building collapses due to fire
Part of northwest Oklahoma City building collapses due to fire
Part of northwest Oklahoma City building collapses due to fire
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $597 million in Reliance Retail, valuing the largest Indian retail chain at a whopping $100 billion. The investment follows KKR and Qatar Investment Authority together investing $1.7 billion in the Indian firm, which is part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund's investment will fetch it a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
The 2024 RAV4 is one of the older compact SUVs, but its various sport and off-road-oriented trim levels, and hybrid powertrains keep it competitive.
The Texas defense rightfully gets the attention, but the focus needs to be on the Sooners' offense out of the gate.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.