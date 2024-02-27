PART ONE: Travis Clardy shares his stance on key topics ahead of District 11 race

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — KETK spoke with Texas Rep. Travis Clardy on key issues of this election cycle.

Though Clardy has held his position since 2013, his opposition to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s key issues has questioned his ability to win this primary. However, Clardy said he believes he will win due to his commitment to the community.

“I don’t think I have to clear my name because people that know me and the folks I’ve represented for years, they know me,” Clardy said.

For more than 10 years, Clardy said he has taken action to cut property taxes, promote public safety and foster the growth of the public education system.

“Go on the campus of SFA, you’ll see the STEM center, the new beautiful Elliott and Fine Arts Building and now we’re a member of the UT system, which is $140 million being injected the next four years into the Nacogdoches SFA community,” said Clardy.

Abbott’s plan to pass school choice for Texas parents has pushed Clardy toward the middle of the aisle. Clardy said his community has rejected school vouchers because they threaten the existence of CTE and arts programs, ultimately affecting students and teachers in the long run.

“Our kids love it, but it will be the first to go and why is that? Because there are some out of state billionaires that are greedily looking at Texas taxpayer dollars for public education,” Clardy said.

Though this issue has caused Clardy to lose Abbott’s endorsement, he claims he will stay true to himself.

“The price of his endorsement was for me to sell out to the people I represent, sell out the teachers and school children in Texas. I’m not willing to pay that price and I do not want his endorsement,” said Clardy.

Clardy’s top priorities include securing the border, raise teachers’ salary and create more infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is needed for our cities, counties, road systems and sewer systems. There are real life problems we need to be dealing with,” Clardy said.

Clardy is confident his district will show up for him like he’s shown up for them the past ten years.

KETK News has reached out to Joanne Shofner’s Office to talk about her priorities on key issues and the impact of Governor Abbott’s endorsement on her campaign.

