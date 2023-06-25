Part of Russian elite wants to end war with Ukraine, says Danilov

PMC Wagner's equipment is moving to Moscow, June 24, 2023

There is a group of Russian elites who want to end war with Ukraine and see Russian dictator Vladimir Putin brought to justice, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said on Twitter.

He was commenting on the June 23-24 armed rebellion in Russia.

"Anything that might not go according to plan in Russia, will do so.” Danilov said.

“The 'Prigozhin incident' may launch, or has already launched, processes with unpredictable consequences. A countdown has begun," Danilov said, referring to Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Read also: Russian providers blocked Google news amid Prigozhin armed ‘rebellion’

Danilov also listed seven consequences of Prigozhin’s mutiny, namely:

Prigozhin's rebellion is the first step in the collapse of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's regime. Prigozhin is only part of a larger group and a larger plan — "the tip of the iceberg of the destabilization processes" in Russia. There is a group of dissatisfied people in Russia, including security officers, top-officials and oligarchs. They consider Putin to be mortally dangerous to their own interests and lives, as well as to Russia in general. "Prigozhin's march from Rostov to Moscow" was a demonstration of his serious intentions, his real ability to seize power by force. The Wagnerites showed they are capable of reaching Red Square in Moscow. Putin has only one way to survive — he needs to remove everyone he cannot trust, he needs to eliminate the Wagner Group, and publicly punish Prigozhin. He also needs to introduce martial law and mass repression in the country. There is a group of people in Russia who really want to negotiate with Ukraine, however they remain in the shadows as of now. It is possible (self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko is in this group. Putin’s regime has been stabbed with a knife in the back, which inevitably will lead to death, even if not immediately.

"We need to mind our own business... (regaining) the 1991 borders," Danilov said, summing up his post on Twitter.

Read also: Prigozhin declares that he has seized control of Rostov's military headquarters, airbase

In the evening of June 24, Prigozhin left Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized all main military facilities in and around the city. Upon his agreement with Putin, he ordered to stop his mercenaries marching on Moscow and all units were ordered to return to combat positions.

The self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mediated in the talks between Putin and Prigozhin, according to remlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin pledged to drop all charges against Prigozhin, whose whereabouts are now unknown.

He is thought to have left for Belarus, in line with the deal struck with the Kremlin.

Read also: Wagner allegedly aims to seize nuke storage in Voronezh Oblast – partisan movement

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine