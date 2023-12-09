Part of South Main Street in Akron closing for two weeks

Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read

South Main Street in downtown Akron will be closed Monday for about two weeks for emergency sewer repairs, the city announced Friday.

Kenmore Construction Co. and the city of Akron will close the street to all traffic between Church Street and University Avenue. This work is expected to be completed by Dec. 22.

