Part of South Main Street in Akron closing for two weeks

South Main Street in downtown Akron will be closed Monday for about two weeks for emergency sewer repairs, the city announced Friday.

On Monday, December 11, Kenmore Construction Co. and the City of Akron plan to close S. Main St. to all traffic between Church St. and University Avenue as they begin emergency sewer repair work.



This work is expected to be complete by Friday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/IRwMqYahng — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) December 8, 2023

