Part of SR 18 closed Friday morning for emergency repairs

A closure will cause delays Friday morning in East King County.

State Route 18 is shut down in both directions between Snoqualmie and Maple Valley.

Crews are repairing the highway after last week’s heavy rain.

The closure stretches from Interstate 90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast.

The work will last several hours. The Washington State Department of Transportation expects crews to finish the work at around 2 p.m.

Officials are expecting long backups. The best way to get to I-90 is Issaquah-Hobart Road.

