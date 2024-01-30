Part of St. Tammany Parish under boil water advisory following water main break
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Part of St. Tammany Parish is under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Monday, Jan. 29.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Water Works District 2 website, the advisory will impact residents on Military Heights Drive and houses on Military Road between Holly Drive and Louisiana Street.
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted parts of Lafourche Parish
Water officials said the advisory was issued after a 4-inch water main break on Military Road in Covington.
The advisory will remain in effect until the water has been tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.
