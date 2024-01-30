Part of St. Tammany Parish under boil water advisory following water main break

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Part of St. Tammany Parish is under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Monday, Jan. 29.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Water Works District 2 website, the advisory will impact residents on Military Heights Drive and houses on Military Road between Holly Drive and Louisiana Street.

Water officials said the advisory was issued after a 4-inch water main break on Military Road in Covington.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water has been tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

