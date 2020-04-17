Part-time workers finding coronavirus unemployment benefits hard to come by

Christina Pickens knew her situation as a part-time maid was only going to get worse when she lost over $5,000 in wages in the month of March.

Pickens, who cleans rental cabins in Sevierville, Tennessee, saw a sharp drop in orders from her usual clients as spring break customers began canceling reservations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With no relief in sight, Pickens had no choice but to file for unemployment.

“I depend on people heavily coming in for vacation,” Pickens says.

What Pickens did not expect, however, was how difficult it would be to collect unemployment as an independent contractor in Tennessee.

“I’m frustrated because I can’t find the answers as to where I can get some financial help,” she said.

As Americans experience record layoffs, reduced hours and other employment issues amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, gig workers, independent contractors, freelancers and temporary workers all over the country are finding themselves in a precarious situation.

Numbering 57 million and representing one-third of the workforce, these part-time and self-employed workers are struggling to obtain relief promised them under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act.

But what they're finding is that government employees in many states aren’t trained to handle their unique situations. The rules governing when a part-time worker can collect unemployment insurance can be confusing. The technology is antiquated, and some states like Arizona have such onerous eligibility restrictions that part-time workers can't get benefits at all – at least for the time being.

“Most states have specific rules regarding part-time availability that add barriers to Unemployment Insurance eligibility,” said a report by the National Employment Law Project. “Limitations on overall work hours, times of day, or days of the week imposed by health, disabilities, caregiving responsibilities, or other factors can prevent claimants from receiving UI benefits in any state.”

Some of these limitations will become less relevant once new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are fully implemented across the country. That's just not the case at the moment.

In Tennessee, Pickens said it was difficult to navigate the Labor and Workforce Development website, and she’s not confident her efforts will result in a penny of unemployment benefits.

Even when the state implements changes under the CARES Act, Pickens is not expecting much. Tennessee ranks near the bottom of U.S. states in terms of unemployment benefits – offering $275 per week – just a fraction of what Pickens earned from her cleaning business.

"They are way behind on what’s really going on in terms of trying to apply for any kind of benefit," Pickens told USA TODAY.

Snags in federal assistance

When Congress passed its $2.2 trillion relief package last month, benefits were supposed to be extended to everyone impacted by the order to stay at home.

Not only would full-time workers receive unemployment checks, but under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, freelancers and gig workers would receive half the average unemployment benefit in their states and an extra $600 per week through July 31.

Even the self-employed and part-time employees would get benefits under the law, regardless of whether states allowed those classifications of workers to receive benefits prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.