Part of Valdosta's Black heritage demolished

Jan. 24—VALDOSTA — A piece of The Azalea City's heritage came down Wednesday.

The Liberty Club, an annex of the old Liberty Theater building at 400 South Ashley Street, near Florida Avenue, met its end as wrecking equipment demolished it.

The theater and the club were part of the same building, forming an entertainment complex aimed at Black residents decades ago when open racism was the norm and state-mandated segregation was widespread.

The theater portion of the building was left standing and is used by the Quola Soup Kitchen, which provides a free hot meal to 150-200 people daily, said Erica Miller, a board member of the non-profit Quola.

The demolition was carried out due to safety concerns, the City of Valdosta said in a statement.

A plaque at the site said the building was put up around 1935. Valdosta City Council minutes refer to the club and theater opening in 1941 as part of the Martin Theater chain.

"After the theater was built, the owner had problems with sales, so he built the club onto it," Miller said.

The club offered a range of entertainment, and such famed names as singer Ella Fitzgerald and musician B.B. King performed there as part of the "chitlin circuit," a national lineup of venues that provided work and fellowship for African-American musicians, comedians and other entertainers, she said.

The upper floor of the building was the club, while the street level housed storefront businesses.

Quola took possession of the building in 1998 with the intention of rehabilitating the aging structure, Miller said, with an understanding that the city was interested in helping fund restoration.

Legal squabbles followed, and the city took Quola to court in 2018, with a municipal judge ruling in the nonprofit's favor the following year, she said.

"Then COVID-19 hit, so we couldn't do much; by the time it was over, many city officials, including the judge, had been replaced, so there was no one we knew," Miller said.

She said her organization was only given a day's warning about the demolition.

"Questions about the structure's state were initially raised in 2018, leading to a series of legal proceedings and evaluations over time. Unfortunately, the inadequate conditions proved insurmountable," the city's statement said. "While the decision to demolish was not taken lightly, the primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of the community. Regrettably, efforts to salvage the building were unsuccessful."

Vickie Everitte, president of the Valdosta Heritage Foundation, said she was bothered by the demolition.

"I'm disappointed Quola and the city were unable to reach an agreement to help preserve a building so important to Valdosta's history, especially the African-American community, and I am frustrated that our town could not unite and consider the bigger picture of saving places that matter," she said. "Moving forward, I hope we can work together to create a memorial using the remaining bricks so future generations will know what stood at the eastern portion of 115 Florida Avenue."

The building was part of a district listed on the National Historic Register, Miller said.

"Although I disagreed with how (the demolition) was handled, it did give Quola a new purpose," she said. That purpose was the soup kitchen, which opened a month ago.

