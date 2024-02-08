As part of Water Trails, West Des Moines plans boat access to Raccoon River

West Des Moines plans to add a new boat access point to the Raccoon River as part of a larger plan to transform central Iowa's waterways into a recreational amenity.

The city is planning for a concrete boat ramp, parking area, sidewalks, benches, bike racks and a bike repair station in the Raccoon River East Greenway west of State Highway 28 (Southeast First Street) — but that's just the start. The 35-acre area is on the north side of the Raccoon River, south of Valley Junction and northeast of Raccoon River Park.

"This project will provide much-needed access to the Raccoon River along with a future trail connection from the access site to West Des Moines’ existing 75-mile-long trail system," Ryan Penning, director of Parks and Recreation in West Des Moines, said in an email.

A rendering shows plans for a new boat ramp at Raccoon River East Greenway west of State Highway 28 (Southeast First Street) in West Des Moines.

Penning said the city has received $475,000 in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the MidAmerican Energy Regional Fund, which is being used to support projects as part of the larger ICON Water Trails project. When fully built out, the Water Trails will connect more than 150 miles of waterways at 86 sites across central Iowa.

Fifteen river access sites within ICON are now open, according to a news release from the organization. ICON has started construction for the first of its signature downtown sites, Principal Point at the Scott Avenue dam, and plans to break ground on its Harriet Street site later this year.

West Des Moines' project could cost about $1.8 million. Penning said there's a 50/50 cost sharing agreement with Polk County Conservation for the remainder of the costs.

Renderings of the project also show new trails, overlooks, small pedestrian bridges, a fishing boardwalk, a kayak access point and a campground to be located in the area near the boat ramp.

A rendering shows plans for a new boat ramp and surrounding future additions at Raccoon River East Greenway west of State Highway 28 (Southeast First Street) in West Des Moines.

But Penning said those features will come later, with only the boat ramp and parking area included in the first phase.

Construction will begin this year and be completed in spring 2025.

The city owns the property for the project but the land used for the boat ramp and parking area will be transferred to Polk County Conservation for future maintenance and operation.

