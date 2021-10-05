'We parted amicably': Pence discusses relationship with Trump, future of GOP on 'Hannity'

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Vice President Mike Pence offered harsh words for the Biden administration and another glimpse into the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot on a recent Fox News TV appearance.

Pence joined Sean Hannity ON Monday night to discuss the U.S. withdrawal on Afghanistan, the future of the GOP and his relationship with former President Donald Trump after the insurrection.

"The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it," Pence said, when asked about his relationship with Trump. "I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we've talked a number of times since we both left office."

He has stood by his actions on that day, asserting that he had no authority to reject any electoral votes certified by states, as wrongly insisted by Trump. In one speech over the summer, he called the idea "un-American."

But it took some convincing, from a former Indiana senator in particular, as reported last month. Pence sought advice from fellow Hoosier and former Vice President Dan Quayle, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril."

Pence apparently asked Quayle, over and over, if there was anything he could do, according to the authors.

"Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away," Quayle told him.

"You don't know the position I'm in," Pence said.

Months later, Pence has been busy on the speaker circuit, most recently speaking at the Washington County and Oregon Republican Party's Reagan Dinner in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Last month, the former Vice President visited Logansport, Indiana to speak at the funeral for fallen Indiana Marine Humberto "Bert" Sanchez, who died in the deadly bomb attack in Kabul. He called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan "the greatest foreign policy debacle" since the Iran hostage crisis.

"This never had to happen," Pence said on Fox News Monday night. "I grieve for the 13 service members who were lost."

