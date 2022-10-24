Partial eclipse: NI to witness event on Tuesday

Barra Best - BBC News NI Weather Presenter
·1 min read

It will be a little darker than normal in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning as the first partial eclipse in almost a year and a half takes place.

The event will start just after 10:00 BST when the moon begins to pass between the sun and the earth.

It will peak between 10:50 and 11:00, and end about 11:45 with times varying depending on your location.

Up to 25% of the sun's diameter will be covered at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped.

According to Astronomy Ireland, Belfast will have the best vantage point, with 25% of the star blocked out at its height at 10:53.

In comparison, Cork will see just 17% coverage when it peaks there at 10:50 local time.

"The next partial eclipse in Ireland wont happen until April 2024, but it won't be as good as this one", according to David Moore from Astronomy Ireland.

A partial eclipse of the sun is the best that many of us can expect to see in this part of the world in a lifetime.

"The last time a total eclipse occurred over Ireland was in 1724 and the next won't happen until September 2090", added David.

It is important not to try to watch the eclipse with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.

Eclipse glasses filter out harmful radiation and ultraviolet light so you can gaze at the star without hurting your eyes.

You can also make your own solar viewer using an old cereal box.

