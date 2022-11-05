Partial remains of missing Bay Area woman found in Amador County

Friends of Alexis Gabe gather during a vigil in Oakley in February. (Aric Crabb / East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Partial remains of a Bay Area woman were discovered in a small community east of Sacramento on Thursday, according to authorities.

The remains have been confirmed to be those of Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley, who was last seen in January visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his home in Antioch.

"Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas," the city of Oakley said in a news release Friday night. "Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her."

Thursday afternoon, a resident of Plymouth found what they believed to be human remains and contacted law enforcement, city officials said. Amador County sheriff's deputies responded and recovered the remains.

"Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation [Friday] morning," city officials said. Police from Oakley and Antioch assisted with the investigation.

The area investigated Friday was just off Jackson Road in Plymouth, an area where Jones was known to be in the days after Gabe was reported missing, according to Oakley officials.

Jones, who had been the prime suspect in the case, was shot and killed in June by police in Washington state who were attempting to arrest him in connection with Gabe’s disappearance.

"The area where Alexis' remains were found has been searched further and no other remains have been located," Oakley officials said.

A forensic odontologist — a specialist who examines dental records — positively identified the remains as Gabe's, officials said.

Her family has been notified and is requesting privacy, authorities said.

Thursday's discovery ccame about a month after bones were found in Amador County. They were eventually determined not to be human.

Authorities said a news conference on the case will be scheduled "for early next week."

Further information was not available Friday night.

