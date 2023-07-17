Partial road closure in St. Lucie County as shooting incident under investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Sheriff’s officials Monday afternoon are investigating a shooting incident on Juanita Avenue, but few details were available.

Juanita Avenue Monday afternoon was closed between North 25th Street and Essex Drive.

A sheriff’s spokesperson, who said investigators were called at 1:44 p.m., said she did not know whether anyone was struck by gunfire or whether anyone was in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

