Partially decomposed body found in Lexington neighborhood

A partially decomposed body was found in Lexington Wednesday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

The body was found by some workers on the 1100 block of Kilrush Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Samantha Moore with Lexington police. The body was fairly decomposed when it was found.

The victim was an adult man, according to Moore. The victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown as of early Thursday morning.

It’s also unknown if foul play was involved in the man’s death.

A request for comment to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office was not immediately returned.