Partially handcuffed Lexington suspect escapes detainment, flees in stolen vehicle

Lexington police are looking for a suspect who allegedly escaped detainment and hit a cruiser with a stolen vehicle Thursday morning, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the police department.

The incident started Thursday morning when police were called to the Kroger on Bryan Station Road to recover a stolen vehicle, Burnett said. Police were attempting to detain the suspect when he fled while partially handcuffed and struck a police cruiser during his escape, Burnett said.

No officers were injured and the vehicle suffered minor damage, according to Burnett.

Police later found the stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Limestone, said Burnett. Police are still searching for the suspect, who has a handcuff on one arm, Burnett said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.