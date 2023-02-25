Partially underground bunker house for sale in Texas. Check out the concrete marvel

Any Texan will be quick to tell you that the weather in the Lone Star state can be somewhat chaotic — from temperatures rapidly dropping 40 degrees within a two-minute span to terrifying tornadoes that touch down from time to time. So it’s always a good idea to have a home that’s safe, secure, and — well — partially underground.

Exterior

Like this cool two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house that’s on the real estate market in Salado, Texas, for $425,000.

Door

“Here’s an amazing one-of-a-kind partially submerged earth-type concrete OFF-GRID capable home on .939 acre with two private gated entrances,” the listing on Har.com says. ”The property is incredibly picturesque, heavily wooded and partially sloped with a seasonal stream far below the home and views of a pond.”

Dining area

According to the listing, the home was custom-built with “a southwestern vibe” thanks to the first owners’ love of Santa Fe in New Mexico.

Interior

Features include:

Kitchen

Huge kitchen

Attached garage

Water well

Two storage tanks

Three buried propane tanks

Two rainwater tanks

Generator

Bedroom

“Nestled in the beautiful and best part of Salado, this home was thoughtfully and artfully designed by antique dealers who liked to entertain and show off their furnishings,” HomeSmart agent Shirley Kopecky told the New York Post. “This house has all the bells and whistles and was outfitted — at great expense — for uncertain weather.”

Interior

Salado is about 50 miles north of Austin.

Outside

