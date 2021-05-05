What will a partially vaccinated America look like? Yahoo News Explains

On Tuesday, President Biden set a new vaccination goal of administering at least one shot to 70 percent of Americans adults by July 4. Even if that goal is reached, experts say the U.S. has a long way to go in achieving herd immunity, or when the virus is out of hosts to spread to. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a public health professor at George Washington University, explains instances of what a partially vaccinated America will look like.

