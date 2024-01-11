How to participate in Adopt-A-Beach winter clean-ups, art contest

Volunteers can now sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach winter beach clean-ups scheduled for Feb. 3.

"The 2024 Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups in South Padre and the Coastal Bend are this year's first opportunity to give back to our coastal communities and support the wildlife that calls the Texas coast home," Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in a news release.

In the Coastal Bend, clean-ups are planned starting from Lighthouse Lakes Park in Aransas Pass along Redfish Bay, at Port Aransas, near the Packery Channel in Nueces County and at Cole Park in Corpus Christi.

The state General Land Office, which manages state lands and manages the Texas coast, has relied on more than 574,000 volunteers to pick up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches during Adopt-A-Beach programs since 1986.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. The cleanup begins 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. Groups can register to attend online at https://texasadoptabeach.org/volunteer/cleanups/index.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The Adopt-A-Beach program will bring all necessary cleanup materials, but volunteers should consider bringing garden or work gloves. Volunteers should also wear closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water and a hat.

Clean-ups all along the Texas coast are also planned by the General Land Office for April and September.

The office is also currently accepting submissions for the 28th annual "Treasures of the Texas Coast" children's art contest. All Texas students in kindergarten through sixth grade, including public, private and homeschool students, are invited to send in their artwork.

Artwork should be based on the theme "Treasures of the Texas Coast" and depict what makes the Texas coast important to each individual student.

Entries should be submitted by Wednesday, March 6. To learn more about the contest, visit texasadoptabeach.org.

