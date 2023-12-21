Participate in Las Posadas, enjoy a free Christmas dinner this weekend in Dallas County

Las Posadas

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 starting at First Christian Church, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will hold its annual Las Posadas Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 21. Las Posadas is a traditional Hispanic Christmas celebration that reenacts Joseph and Mary’s search to find a room at the inn for the baby Jesus to be born. The celebration will begin with an ecumenical service at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church. After the ceremony, there will be a procession and caroling down 2nd Street. The celebration will wrap up with a dinner starting at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. A free-will offering will be collected to support HUP scholarships for graduating high school seniors. The event will also feature a special performance from the Los Laureles dance group and a kids activity sponsored by the Perry Public Library. Kids will be able to decorate their own gingerbread houses from 7:30-8:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry will sponsor the last free Christmas movie on Saturday, Dec. 23. "The Polar Express" will be shown at 11 a.m. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served.

Annual Christmas dinner

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave.

The annual Christmas dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge. The meal will include ham, turkey, pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dressing, rolls, salads and desserts along with to-go packages of cookies. While attendees can enjoy a free in-person meal, there are also carryout and delivery options. Those looking for deliveries can call the Elks Lodge at 515-465-3791 after 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Roy R. Estle Memorial Library, Dallas Center.

Celebrate the incoming New Year with Roy R. Estle Memorial Library on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Families and kids of all ages are invited for games, food, and fun ending with a countdown and balloon drop at noon!

Owl Prowl

1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at Voas Nature Area, Minburn.

The common owls of Iowa can be located at night by mimicking their calls. The uncommon owls are found during the day roosting in cedar trees. Dallas County Conservation Board will be venturing off-trail looking for pellets, whitewash, and feathers. The hope is that we will be able to experience our own “Eye-to Eye-Epiphany.” Registration is required through the DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Festival of Trees

Through Dec. 30 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

Welcome in the holidays with the 9th Annual Festival of Trees! This November and December, the Carnegie Library Museum will transform into a magical, winter wonderland. Beautifully decorated, themed trees and festive displays installed by individuals, businesses and organizations, will adorn the Carnegie. Prepare to be dazzled by colorful lights and festive décor, then cast votes for your favorites. Enjoy the magical atmosphere all season long at this free event during open Carnegie Museum hours through Dec. 30. The Winter Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – Closed. Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at Minburn Public Library-Gym.

Join the Minburn Public Library for a Noon Year's Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31. Minute to Win It games, toys and a ball drop at noon. Popcorn and noise makers will be provided.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry.

Join the Hotel Pattee on Sunday, Dec. 31, and celebrate the incoming New Year with aspecially crafted menu by Hotel Pattee chefs in the Pattee Café starting at 5 p.m. followed by live music in the Spring Valley Ballroom. This year’s live music performance is by the Kris Karr Band. The night concludes with a champagne toast as we ring in the New Year and celebrate 2024 in style at the Hotel Pattee. All-inclusive packages are available, as well as dinner only tickets at $60 andconcert only tickets at $30, and can be purchased online at hotelpattee.com/hotel-events, by phone at (515)465-3511, or in person at the Hotel Pattee.

New Year’s Eve at Perry Elks Lodge

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at Perry Elks Lodge.

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 will be celebrating the New Year with the ever popular band Rukkus. The event is open to the public. Tickets are currently available at the lodge for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets may also be purchased from any Elks Lodge officer, any Rukkus band member or at Perry Fareway store. The evening will include appetizers as well as a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, visit the Perry, Iowa Elks #407 Facebook page or call the lodge at 515-465-3791.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County or Happenings in and around Perry round-ups, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Las Posadas, free Christmas dinner return this weekend in Dallas County