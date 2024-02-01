Participation in Wisconsin's open enrollment program has increased every year since 1998

The state of Wisconsin's public school district open enrollment period for 2024 is soon to open, starting Feb. 5 and running until April 30.

Open enrollment is an option for families who want to have their children attend a public school district different from the one in the area they reside in.

Here is a look at the data and numbers surrounding Wisconsin's open enrollment process.

What does the most recent data show about open enrollment in Wisconsin?

As of the 2022-23 school year, the most recent data available, 73,280 students participated in Wisconsin's open enrollment program, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

What does the DPI's data show in terms of open enrollment trends?

Since the program began in the 1998-99 school year, the number of open enrollment students participating has increased every year, starting with just 2,464 in 1998-99 and increasing to 73,280 by 2022-23.

How many nonresident applications into districts were submitted and how many of them were denied?

A nonresident school district is one parents apply to attend by following the open enrollment process.

In 2022-23, 41,242 nonresident applications into a district were made, with 9,218 of them being denied. Out of those denied applications, the majority, 6,363 of them, were denied because of a lack of regular education space available.

How many resident applications were submitted and how many of them were denied?

A resident school district is the district in which a student's address resides within that district's boundaries.

In 2022-23, 41,242 resident applications out of the district were made, with 246 applications being denied by resident districts. Out of those applications, the majority, 98, were denied for other reasons such as "late, incomplete or not age eligible for school."

What school districts had the largest positive net change of open enrollment student transfers in and out and applications in and out of the district?

In 2022-23, the McFarland School District in the Madison area had a whopping 4,943 transfers in versus just 51 transfers out for a net change of 4,892. The district also had 4,025 applications for enrollment into the district versus just 36 for applications out of the district for a net change of 3,989.

Another district with a large positive net change in 2022-23 was the Grantsburg School District, in northwestern Wisconsin, which had 1,250 transfers in versus just 41 transfers out for a net change of 1,209. The district also had 898 applications into the district versus 41 applications out of the district.

What school districts had the largest negative net change of open enrollment student transfers in and out and applications in and out of the district?

In 2022-23, Milwaukee Public Schools had 5,766 transfers out of the district compared to 2,550 transfers in for a net change of minus 3,216. The district also had 8,109 applications out of the district versus 1,045 applications into the district for a net change of minus 7,064.

The Green Bay Area Public School District was another district with a large negative net change in 2022-23, which had 2,309 transfers out of the district compared to 550 transfers into the district for a net change of minus 1,759. The district also had 973 applications out of the district versus 323 applications into the district for a net change of minus 650.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How many Wisconsin students use open enrollment and other key numbers