Particles of Apollo 11 moon dust for sale at auction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denise Chow
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Neil Armstrong
    Neil Armstrong
    American astronaut

Samples of moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong during the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969 will go up for auction Wednesday in New York City.

The auction item, which includes five samples of lunar dust, is a rare piece of space history and could be worth up to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams, the auction house handling the sale. The dust samples had a wild and controversial journey to sale and will be the only known samples of lunar dust sold legally after being authenticated by NASA.

"There's never been a verified Apollo lunar sample offered at auction, so we're just so pleased and honored to offer this," said Adam Stackhouse, a specialist at Bonhams who is overseeing its Space History sale.

Lunar dust collected by American astronaut Neil Armstrong from the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. (Bonhams)
Lunar dust collected by American astronaut Neil Armstrong from the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. (Bonhams)

The particles for sale can be found in a blue plastic container on five aluminum disks, each topped with a small piece of carbon tape that was used to retrieve moon dust from a collection bag.On July 21, 1969, after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon, Armstrong gathered a small "contingency sample" of lunar dust before carrying out the rest of his planned activities on the lunar surface, according to NASA protocols. The idea was that if the mission needed to be cut short for any reason, Armstrong and Aldrin would be able to return to Earth with the contingency sample in tow.

At the end of the Apollo 11 mission, the bag — mostly empty but still speckled with particles of lunar material — was loaned to a space museum in Kansas, according to NASA. It was subsequently seized by the United States Marshals Service after Max Ary, the director of what was then known as the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center, was found guilty in 2005 of stealing and selling artifacts that belonged to the museum and NASA.

In 2015, the U.S. Marshals Service sold the bag in an auction, where it was purchased along with several other space artifacts for $995 by an Illinois lawyer and geology enthusiast named Nancy Lee Carlson.

Carlson sent the collection bag to NASA that same year to authenticate its origin. The space agency verified that the artifact was real and claimed that it belonged to the government, refusing to return it.

Carlson sued NASA, and in 2016, a federal district judge ruled that the bag should not have gone up for auction but that Carlson had, in fact, legally purchased it.

Carlson sold the bag in 2017 at a Sotheby's auction in New York for $1.8 million. Now, Carlson is looking to sell the samples of lunar dust that were gathered from the bag during NASA's tests.

Stackhouse said the sale has attracted interest because of its ties to a seminal moment in history, and because of its unusual backstory.

"It was a real journey from the moment it was collected in 1969 until it arrived on our premises," he said.

Stackhouse added that Bonhams has not heard from officials at NASA, and said the space agency does not have any legal rights to halt the sale. NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the samples of moon dust, Bonhams' Space History sale includes a fragment from Sputnik-1, which was launched to space in 1957 by the Soviet Union and became the first artificial satellite in Earth's orbit. The recovered rocket part is valued at $80,000 to $120,000, according to Bonhams.

Other artifacts up for auction include a mockup of the first American-made satellite to orbit Earth, valued at $40,000 to $60,000, and a map of the moon signed by 15 Apollo astronauts, former President Richard Nixon and Wernher Von Braun, the famed architect of the U.S. space program. The map is estimated to be worth $20,000 to $30,000, according to Bonhams.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of church sexual abuse victims 'just tip of iceberg', Portuguese panel says

    A commission investigating child sexual abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church said on Tuesday the nearly 300 testimonies of alleged victims it has collected so far were "just the tip of the iceberg". "There have been multiple cases of sexual abuse of children and teenagers in the past," said the head of the commission, child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, explaining that more than half of the 290 testimonies indicate "many more victims". The abuse allegations have come from people born between 1933 and 2009, from various backgrounds, from every region of the country and also from Portuguese nationals living in other European nations, the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Man charged with murder of southern Illinois deputy attempts jail escape, sheriff says

    He’s was accused of armed robbery, kidnapping after allegedly killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, then held two hostage in house in Carlyle.

  • Here's Why We Aren't in a Housing Bubble

    The red-hot housing market may be pricing out many people as it continues its scorching run, but it isn't in a bubble and will likely soon see correctors to help it stay strong, an expert said April 11. Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at decision intelligence company Morning Consult, told TheStreet that while housing prices are rising rapidly, the market itself isn't exhibiting what economists would consider classic bubble symptoms, where pricing is driven by artificial demand. Bruun said that Morning Consult data over the past year has shown that many more adults are trying to buy homes than are planning to sell them over the next 12 months, which leads to a kind of uber-sellers market.

  • Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

    Iran's supreme leader on Tuesday insisted negotiations over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal “are going ahead properly,” even after repeated comments by American officials that an agreement to restore the accord may not happen. The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a meeting with hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi's administration marking the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, offered his endorsement of their “faithful and diligent” efforts. Khamenei made a point to praise the country's foreign minister and negotiating team, something that he had grown sour on under the government of previous President Hassan Rouhani, who attended the event Tuesday night in Tehran as well.

  • Trade halted at border over protests against Texas governor’s inspections

    Traffic at a crossing point on the Texas-Mexico border has come to a standstill due to protests by Mexican truckers over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) new rule that allows state troopers to inspect commercial vehicles crossing into the U.S. Both sides of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, the most trafficked trade crossing in the Rio…

  • Nassau County jury awards $9 million for injuries blamed on Starbucks drive-thru design flaws

    Starbucks' design choices sometimes forced walk-in customers into the path of exiting drive-thru traffic at the Fernandina Beach shop, the jury ruled.

  • Comfort Care or Murder? Ohio Doc Accused of Killing 14 Patients Awaits His Fate

    Franklin County JailProsecutors on Monday likened an Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 critically ill patients with massive doses of powerful drugs to a vet putting down an old dog.“The veterinarian is not giving them that medicine because that veterinarian is a bad person with malice in their heart,” Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen said during closing arguments in the contentious murder trial of William Husel, a former anesthesiologist who worked the night shift at Columbus’ Mo

  • How to avoid car dealers’ high markups

    Dealers won't dicker, so expect to pay sticker. But car makers are cracking down on dealer markups—here's what to do to make sure you don't pay over MSRP.

  • Gonzaga junior and All-American Drew Timme to enter NBA draft

    Timme was a consensus All-American after averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 games.

  • The Health Benefits of Pistachios Are So Good, It's Nuts

    Plus, the pistachio nutrient facts that’ll have you cracking open a handful in no time.

  • CMA Fest Announces 150-Plus Artists for 2022 Lineup After Two-Year Hiatus

    The lineup for the 2022 CMA Music Festival has been announced, and it’s easier to single out which mainstream country artists aren’t on the bill than which are. More than 150 names have been revealed for the lineup, from the superstars to the obscure, for a festival that’s returning to business as normal after a […]

  • This National Park Was Just Named the Best for Kids, According to a New Study

    The 2.2 million-acre park has 78 kid-friendly attractions.

  • Austrian chancellor calls meeting with Putin ‘unfriendly’ and ‘tough’

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, calling the encounter “unfriendly” and “tough” after raising points about Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine. Nehammer was the first Western leader to sit down with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. While Austria is not a member of NATO, as…

  • Suspects open fire on officers in California; 150-mile car chase through desert ends in Nevada

    Nevada sheriff's deputies arrested two people following a long, middle-of-the-night pursuit through the desolate California desert, authorities said Monday.

  • Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.

  • Object from outside our solar system ‘exploded above Earth eight years ago’

    The U.S. Space Command confirmed that another meteor that hit Earth’s atmosphere above Papua New Guinea in 2014 did actually come from outside our solar system.

  • Turns Out the Megacomet Is More Than 80 Miles Wide—and It's Headed Our Way

    NASA, ESA, Man-To Hui (Macau University of Science and Technology), David Jewitt (UCLA); Image processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)Last year, the monstrous Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet (also known as C/2014 UN271) was discovered by the eponymous University of Pennsylvania astronomers Gary Bernstein and Pedro Bernardinelli. The pair called it the “nearly spherical cow of comets” in their paper about the discovery, but it wasn’t long until the world dubbed it the “megacomet” for being an absolute uni

  • The Pentagon Just Confirmed the First-Ever Interstellar Visitor to Earth

    A meteor that crashed into the South Pacific in 2014 was recently confirmed to have origins outside our Solar System.

  • Everything You See Is From 15 Seconds in the Past, New Research Claims

    And that's probably the reason why our vision doesn't constantly make us throw up.

  • The Plush Lounge Inside This Space Balloon Is Primed for Luxurious Stargazing

    Space Perspective's new capsule offers 360-degree windows, reclining seats, a restroom, bar and open areas for group photos.