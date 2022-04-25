‘Particularly disturbing’: Independence woman found with multiple stab wounds to her face

An Independence woman was found stabbed several times — including in her face — early Monday morning near a convenience store in Belton, according to police.

The 46-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries considered life threatening, Sgt. Mary Bruegge, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday afternoon. Police have arrested 42-year-old James W. Cook as a suspect in the stabbing, Bruegge said.

Details of what led up to the assault remained unclear Monday afternoon. But Bruegge said police officers were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to a convenience store near the intersection of 163rd Street and Cornerstone Drive on reports of a stabbing victim being found.

Emergency medical personnel located the victim inside a vehicle there and she was taken to a hospital for emergency care, Bruegge said. In the statement, Bruegge described the injuries and the event as “particularly disturbing.”

It was unclear Monday why police were led to Cook as a suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crime or Cook’s whereabouts to contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or call 911.