'A particularly inappropriate time': Trump to welcome Erdogan despite Syria attack

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on Wednesday just weeks after the authoritarian leader invaded Syria and attacked U.S.-allied Kurdish forces, unleashing fresh violence and chaos in the Middle East.

The Trump-Erdogan meeting could prove to be a political hornet's nest, provoking fresh bipartisan anger over Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria in what many lawmakers saw as a betrayal of the Kurdish-led forces that helped American troops fight the Islamic State. Trump invited Erdogan to Washington during an Oct. 6 phone call, in which critics say Trump also gave Erdogan a green light to invade Syria.

The White House tete-a-tete – along with an ensuing joint news conference – will unfold as the House opens public impeachment hearings showcasing Trump's relationship with another foreign leader, the president of Ukraine, even as lawmakers in both parties question Trump's seemingly warm ties with Erdogan.

More than a dozen members of Congress recently called on Trump to rescind his invitation to Erdogan, saying the Turkish leader's actions should not be rewarded with a high-profile White House visit.

“President Erdogan’s decision to invade northern Syria on October 9 has had disastrous consequences for U.S. national security, has led to deep divisions in the NATO alliance, and caused a humanitarian crisis on the ground," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., wrote Friday in a letter that was signed by 16 other lawmakers, including two Republicans.

"Now is a particularly inappropriate time for President Erdogan to visit the United States," they wrote.

Trump will have to perform a "high wire act" on Wednesday, trying to calm outraged lawmakers in Congress over his dealings with Erdogan, while also trying not to alienate the Turkish leader and NATO ally, said Bulent Aliriza, director of the Turkey Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington foreign policy institute.

Trump is "in danger of offending both sides, or at the very least pleasing neither," he said.

Regardless, a senior administration official said Trump is convinced that "a full and frank engagement" is essential to addressing the challenges facing the two countries.

"This is nearly a 70-year alliance," the official said. "It has helped both of our countries through very, very dark times. We are not going to throw it away lightly if there is a way forward."

Meanwhile, U.S. reporters will almost certainly use Wednesday's news conference to ask Trump about the impeachment proceedings, "underlining his weakness in foreign affairs," Aliriza said. He noted that Trump's foreign policy toward Ukraine sparked the impeachment probe, and now "here he is meeting in a controversial manner with Turkey's president."

Erdogan's visit comes amid reports of ongoing clashes in Syria – and questions about whether Turkish-backed forces have engaged in ethnic cleansing and other atrocities. Turkey's assault, along with the U.S. withdrawal from northeastern Syria, has already prompted more than 180,000 civilians to flee the border areas, according to the United Nations.

Although the U.S. brokered a cease-fire between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, it's not clear how well that is holding. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, fighting has continued this week between the SDF and forces loyal to Turkey. Russian and Syrian government troops have also moved in to fill the power vacuum left by the U.S. withdrawal.