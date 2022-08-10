All parties identified? No arrest? No danger? What could be going on in Northfield

Aug. 10—Authorities are dancing a fine — albeit confusing — line in the case of a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield last week.

Homicide prosecutors have said no one has been arrested or charged in the deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two boys, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.

But they have provided confusing information about the investigation.

Statements from the office of Attorney General John Formella have said that authorities have "identified all involved parties," which seems to indicate they have at least a pool of suspects.

And they have said there "is no threat to the general public," which would seem to imply that whoever killed three people is in some sort of custody.

In the vast majority of cases, someone has to be charged with a crime before he or she is held. But on Wednesday, Formella's office told the New Hampshire Union Leader that no one has been charged or arrested in connection to the deaths.

Formella's office would not comment further, citing an investigation that is "open and very active."

Three veteran criminal defense attorneys with no connections to the case said there are several scenarios in which a person could be in custody without public knowledge.

Juvenile suspect

New Hampshire protects the names of minors under the age of 18 who are accused of crimes. The charge, any court proceedings and any treatment or incarceration are sealed from public access. Manchester attorney Jaye Rancourt said courts go as far as covering windows during juvenile proceedings.

A minor could be charged with homicide and remain in the juvenile system, Rancourt said.

The one key exception: A juvenile can be certified to stand trial as an adult.

Certification is spelled out in state law. It's done in a sealed court, and a judge considers a host of factors: the seriousness of the crime, community protection, premeditation, the maturity of the defendant and his previous record.

The most famous example is the Pamela Smart case, which involved several minors who were eventually certified and tried as adults.

"A lot depends on the age of the juvenile," Rancourt said. The closer to 18, the more likely the certification. But she said it would be very dangerous to certify someone who is 14.

Certification usually takes four to six months, and it's only after that point that authorities could release the name of the defendant, said Nashua lawyer Tony Sculimbrene.

"The chance a juvenile commits a triple murder is pretty remote," Sculimbrene said.

Police have been known to announce they have arrested a juvenile in a case, but they don't do so on a regular basis.

Mental illness

If a person has a psychiatric issue that makes him a danger to himself or others, he can be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.

The commitment process involves first a psychiatrist and later a judge. Like juvenile court, the proceedings are all done in secret.

Sculimbrene said it's a very fast process when a case involves former patients of the New Hampshire State Hospital, who are usually released into the community under conditions that specify they remain out of trouble.

"It's a very fast, very secret process," he said. "They can take someone from the police station to Concord and have a hearing in the courtroom in the state hospital, and it's over and done with."

While a suspect could be immediately placed in a secure hospital setting, Rancourt thinks the information would eventually come out.

A person's mental health status wouldn't prevent prosecutors from bringing public charges against him, she said.

Federal laws do prevent doctors, hospitals and health care professionals from discussing a person's health condition, including their mental health.

"I don't think that binds the police; that binds the hospital," Rancourt said. But police would be hesitant to discuss the person's treatment status, she said.

Once a person is charged with a crime, defense lawyers can raise issues of competency to stand trial. Competency hearings and a final order are public.

Arrested for other crime

Any suspect in the Sweeney homicides could already be in jail — but not charged in the murders.

"This happens all the time," Sculimbrene said. That way, police can keep the suspect behind bars without letting the public know they've made an arrest in a high-profile case.

Police have a couple reasons for following that tack. One is not to taint the person's prospects for a fair trial on the lesser charge. But the bigger reason is to protect the investigation.

People who have to be interviewed might tilt their answers if they believe someone has been arrested for a serious crime. And accessories or eye witnesses would find it easier to talk if the suspect isn't trying to get them to shut up.

In the Northfield case, however, the person would have to have been arrested quickly after the homicides. Within 24 hours, authorities were saying the public was not in danger.

Other reasons

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act created secret courts in the federal system, but they involve investigations of foreign terrorist groups.

"With FISA, you never know. The person's just gone," Sculimbrene said.

If the culprit is an an immigrant, Immigration Customs Enforcement could have them in custody and not announce it. "ICE does their own thing. They don't put out press releases unless they want to," said Nashua lawyer Roger "Rusty" Chadwick.

And finally, some people are taken into custody on material witness warrants, a very rare process. But Chadwick said those involve witnesses, not suspects.

"To be a material witness there has to be a case pending. We're not at that stage," he said.

