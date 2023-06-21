Parties settle lawsuit alleging physical, mental abuse at Aiken child care center

Jun. 21—A 2021 lawsuit alleging a minor had been physically abused, emotionally abused and neglected at an Aiken child care center has been settled.

Ashana Odom's lawsuit on behalf of herself and a minor known as M.L. against The Sunshine House was settled in mediation, according to a court document filed June 15.

A husband and wife founded The Sunshine House in Greenwood more than 40 years ago. The company now has over 100 locations in eight states, according to its website.

Justin Bamberg, Odom's lawyer and a state representative, and Katie Walker, The Sunshine House's lawyer, did not return calls seeking comment on the settlement.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the document.

Christi Cox, a Rock Hill attorney and a member of the York County Council, conducted the mediation. Bamberg and Adam Ness represented Odom. Walker and Everett Kendall represented The Sunshine House. Dana Allen represented Sunshine House's insurance carrier.

Bamberg filed the lawsuit Dec. 1 against The Sunshine House, D'Aja Brown and 10 unknown persons represented as Jane Does 1-10. Odom alleged Brown grabbed M.L., then 3 years old, by the arm and slung him headfirst into a table causing severe physical injury.

Further court documents indicate Brown was terminated by The Sunshine House as soon as her supervisor saw video of the incident. Brown's supervisor also reported the matter to law enforcement as required by state law.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers arrested Brown on Nov. 3, 2021 and charged her with unlawful neglect of a child. Those charges remain pending, according to the Aiken County General Sessions court records. Brown was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the court records.