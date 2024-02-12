Partisan politics from Republicans and Democrats enters Neenah school board race

NEENAH — Partisan politics have entered the nonpartisan Neenah School Voard election.

The Winnebago County Republican Party recently inserted itself into the race by mailing a postcard to district residents supporting three of the eight candidates: Chari Long, Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson and Jeb Pfeifle.

"They favor excellence & achievement, parents' rights, and curriculum transparency," the postcard says.

The postcard makes no mention of candidates Alex Corrigan, Brian Epley, Susan Garcia Franz, Tom Hanby or Kris Sahr.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has been organizing volunteers to canvass Neenah and Menasha. "We will be connecting with voters all across the area for our amazing progressive candidates for this year's spring elections," the party website says.

Todd Stevenson, a member of the Neenah Common Council for more than 30 years, said it's the first time he can recall that partisan groups were so actively involved in campaigning for local, nonpartisan candidates.

In the past, the candidates themselves might have referenced an endorsement from the Republican Party or Democratic Party, Stevenson told The Post-Crescent, but outside materials weren't printed and mailed to drum up votes.

He said the development "unfortunately is a sign of the times, and that's kind of scary."

"It's concerning to me," Stevenson continued, "because these nonpartisan, local elections and offices seem to have been able to avoid some of the rhetoric that has evolved in the last five years. Now it seems to be infiltrating the local elections. Having seen how our state and federal government are currently performing, it would be sad to see that evolve into local government as well."

Republican Party chairman defends the mailing

Ed Hudak, chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Party, defended the mailing of the postcard and emphasized that it didn't equate to a formal endorsement of the three candidates.

"We are recommending to our members who we think are the most conservative," Hudak said.

The postcard, though, was received by more than just members of the Republican Party. Faced with that information, Hudak said the postcard was sent to "members and friends."

"This isn't just us doing this," he said. "The Democrat is in this up to their ears. That's why we got involved, quite frankly, because we found the Democrat was doing this. They were promoting people and recommending them to their members."

Questionnaires: Candidates for the Neenah school board explain their goals

Candidates didn't ask for GOP support, but welcome it

Long, Schwandt-Knutson and Pfeifle said they filled out a questionnaire for the Winnebago County Republic Party, but didn't solicit its support.

Each, though, was good with the postcard and had no qualms about the association between a nonpartisan seat and the postcard from the Republican Party.

"I'm OK with being endorsed by whomever wants to endorse me," Long said.

"I got it in the mail," Schwandt-Knutson said, "and I was like, 'Oh, look at this! It has my name on it, and it's not a bill.'"

Pfeifle said he hadn't seen the postcard

"It's an apolitical seat, right, and that's the way I'm viewing it," Pfeifle said, "but I'm historically a conservative guy, and I'm not going to hide from that."

Related: Neenah recommends closing Hoover Elementary School

What do the other candidates think about the postcard?

Epley, an incumbent, said he wasn't contacted by the Winnebago County Republican Party ahead of the mailing. He said he strives to be nonpartisan because he represents the entire school district, not a particular party within the district.

"I feel like our (school) board generally operates in a nonpartisan way," Epley said, "so it would be a shame if we started getting highly political."

Garcia Franz also was not contacted by the Republican Party.

"It should be a nonpartisan election, but I don't believe there are strong rules that prohibit that activity, so it takes place," she said. "At the end of the day, I hope people research and find out information about the candidates."

Hanby wasn't surprised by the Republican Party's mailing, but questioned why he wasn't contacted for consideration.

"I think it's a little peculiar that I'm fairly conservative and nobody said, 'Hey, do you want in?'" Hanby said. "That makes me think the candidates initiated it somehow. That was my suspicion when I saw it."

Corrigan didn't take issue with the postcard. She disclosed that she accepted in-kind support from the Democratic Party, which organized volunteers to hand out cards, which she provided, when knocking on doors.

"The position is nonpartisan, but people aren't nonpartisan," Corrigan said.

Sahr also wasn't concerned with the postcard. "People are going to choose sides either way," he said.

The top six finishers in the Feb. 20 primary election will advance to the April 2 election for three seats on the School Board.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Partisan politics infiltrates Neenah school board election