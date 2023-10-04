Partisan split grows over military aid to Ukraine: survey

While the majority of Americans support sending military aid to Ukraine, the partisan split over the issue is growing as House Republicans are divided on whether to send more aid to the country, according to a new poll.

The poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, released Wednesday, found that 61 percent of Americans support sending Ukraine economic assistance, and 63 percent support sending arms and military supplies to the country. The poll also said Republicans were less likely to support either kind of assistance to Ukraine, with 47 percent saying they would back economic assistance and 50 percent saying they would back military aid.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats were much more likely to be in favor of economic and military aid for Ukraine, at 76 percent and 77 percent, respectively. Independents were also likely to support both types of aid, with 58 percent saying they would back economic aid and 60 percent saying they would back military aid.

Overall, support for economic and military assistance for Ukraine has declined since the start of the Russian invasion. In March 2022 — one month after Russia invaded Ukraine — 78 percent of Americans backed sending economic assistance, and 79 percent backed sending military aid.

Partisan divides over the issue also were narrower at that time, with 95 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of independents and 74 percent of Republicans supporting economic aid, and 83 percent, 76 percent and 80 percent, respectively, backing military assistance.

While Americans largely support sending assistance to Ukraine in the form of monetary and military aid, most still oppose sending U.S. troops over. Only 26 percent said they would support sending troops to the country.

This comes during a pivotal moment in the fight for approving additional Ukraine aid in the House. The funds were not included in a short-term government funding bill that averted a shutdown last weekend, despite an additional funding request made by the White House and Democrats.

The White House warned on Tuesday that there could be fallout if Congress does not pass additional aid for Ukraine.

“It is imperative that we help them take advantage of every single day,” said John Kirby, a White House spokesperson on national security issues. “A lapse in support for even a short period of time can make all the difference on the battlefield, just as creating such a lapse in support will make [Russian President Vladimir Putin] believe he can wait us out and that he can continue the conflict until we and our allies and partners fold.”

